LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Tripathi Departs; Suryakumar Key For India
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.
New Zealand, who are leading the series 1-0, didn’t make any changes to their side.
India vs New Zealand Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
10:00 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Slow and steady is the key for India at the moment and Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar are doing that at the moment. IND 71/3 (14)
10:00 PM IST
9:44 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Straight to the fielder. There was no need for that sweep from Rahul Tripathi and could have played ones and twos towards victory. He goes for 13 as Ish Sodhi strikes. IND 51/3 (11)
9:38 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Drinks are on the field. India are at 49/2 at the end of 10 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tripathi have are at the crease. India need 51 runs more from 60 balls.
9:33 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Just when it looked like both Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi would take them to the line, the former is run out following a horrible mix-up. Kishan’s poor form continues as he consumed 32 balls for his 19. IND 46/2 (9)
9:28 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: India should not throw away any wicket from here. Both Rahul Tripathi and Ishan Kishan looks settled in the middle and should carry on. IND 43/1 (8)
9:22 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: The ball is turning so well in the ground. Again a good over for India as Phillips gave five runs.
IND 34/1 (7)
9:19 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Glenn Phillips comes to bowl the seventh over.
9:18 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: India batters don’t need to take risks to win this game. Seven runs from the over.
IND 29/1 (6)
9:15 PM IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: New Zealand bowlers are trying to put pressure on Indian bowling side. Five runs from the over.
IND 22/1 (5)
Published Date: January 29, 2023 8:49 PM IST
Updated Date: January 29, 2023 9:45 PM IST
