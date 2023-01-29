LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Tripathi Departs; Suryakumar Key For India

Home

Run Rate: (Current: 4.88) IND need 30 runs in 34 balls at 5.29 rpo Last Wicket: Rahul Tripathi c Glenn Phillips b Ish Sodhi 13 (18) – 50/3 in 10.4 Over Suryakumar Yadav 12* (18) 0x4, 0x6 Washington Sundar 10 (9) 1×4, 0x6 Glenn Phillips (3.2-0-14-0)* Michael Bracewell (4-0-13-1)

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

New Zealand, who are leading the series 1-0, didn’t make any changes to their side.

India vs New Zealand Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner













