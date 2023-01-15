Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | India vs England, Hockey WC 2023 Score: IND In Search Of First Goal Vs ENG

live

LIVE | IND Vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 Updates: Follow live commentary from Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela at 7PM IST. Get live streaming details.

Live, India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023

LIVE BLOG | India Vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023, Score:

High on confidence after their dominant win over Spain, hosts India will aim for a kill against England in their second Group D tie of the Hockey World Cup on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh scored against Spain. Rohidas then paired with Harmanpreet to produce a defensive masterclass to deny the opposition. On the other hand, England are coming after demolishing Wales 5-0.

Squads:

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.













