LIVE Updates | India vs England, Hockey WC 2023 Score: IND In Search Of First Goal Vs ENG
live
LIVE | IND Vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 Updates: Follow live commentary from Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela at 7PM IST. Get live streaming details.
LIVE BLOG | India Vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023, Score:
High on confidence after their dominant win over Spain, hosts India will aim for a kill against England in their second Group D tie of the Hockey World Cup on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh scored against Spain. Rohidas then paired with Harmanpreet to produce a defensive masterclass to deny the opposition. On the other hand, England are coming after demolishing Wales 5-0.
Squads:
India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh
England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.
-
7:54 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: What a game between IND and ENG so far. As many as 10 PCs were taken by both teams (7 for ENG, 3 for IND) but none of them got converted. Certainly one can say, its been a game of defenders so far in the game.
-
7:52 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Ollie once again denies India. After a brilliant ball play in the circle, Vivek Sagar Prasad shoot but Ollie once again comes to the party under the bar to keep the scores 0-0. End of 2nd Quarter.
-
7:49 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: PC for India. Harmanpreet gets blocked and another PC for hosts. India take the backdoor route but kudos to England defence. Earlier, on counter-attack, Hardik and Abhishek played an 1-to-1 before passing the ball to Manpreet Singh. The former skipper’s diving effort went wide.IND 0-0 ENG (27′)
-
7:44 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: India earn a PC via physical obstruction. Hardik wo inject, Amit Rohidas shoots and gets blocked. IND 0-0 ENG (25′)
-
7:41 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: England have earned 7 PCs compared to India’s 1. Clearly one can make who are dominating at the moment. IND 0-0 ENG (23′)
-
7:40 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Brilliant skills on display by Lalit. He gets an ariel ball from Harmanpreet, dribbles a few defenders before getting lost in the crowd. Another PC for England. Another heartbreak for England and India on counterattack. But India fail to seize the opportunity. IND 0-0 ENG (20′)
-
7:35 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Another PC for England. And what a defence by the hosts as they deny the opposition for the sixth time in the match. IND 0-0 ENG (16′)
-
7:30 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: England go into the attack, made the circle entry but Amit Rohidas was at the right place at the right moment to deny the opposition. both teams end first quarter with no goals.
-
7:28 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: First PC for India. Mandeep Singh chips and the ball hits the legs of an Englishman. Brilliant play by India. Hardik to inject, but Harmanpreet lost control and so the opportunity. IND 0-0 ENG (14′)
-
7:24 PM IST
LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023: Another PC for England in less than 2 minutes. Sam Ward takes the dragflick but its Manpreet Again with the block. Two more PCs for the Reds. Ward tries a backdoor strategy but it didn’t materialise. IND 0-0 ENG (10′)
Published Date: January 15, 2023 6:44 PM IST
Updated Date: January 15, 2023 7:50 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Digital News Publishers Association Announces e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards | Winners List Here
[ad_1] Home News IndiaDigital News Publishers Association Announces e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards | Winners List Here DNPA is an umbrella...
Viral Video Brazilian Youngsters Take Fun Quotient To A New Depth Watch
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Brazilian Youngsters Take Fun Quotient To A New ‘Depth’ | Watch We urge you to stay...
From Shastri Research Student to Banting Post Doctoral Fellowship; Check List of Scholarship for Indian Students
[ad_1] Home EducationStudy Abroad: From Shastri Research Student to Banting Post Doctoral Fellowship; Check List of Scholarship for Indian Students...
GRAP Stage 3 Measures Revoked, Stage 1, 2 Restrictions To Continue
[ad_1] Home News DelhiDelhi Pollution: GRAP Stage 3 Measures Revoked, Stage 1, 2 Restrictions To Continue | Order Inside The...
Namita Thapar Accuses House Help of Stealing Her Phone And Posting Hateful Story, Netizens React
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentNamita Thapar Accuses House Help of Stealing Her Phone And Posting Hateful Story, Netizens React Shar Tank India...
4 Major Gut Symptoms That Can Affect Female Fertility
[ad_1] Home HealthGut Health: 4 Major Gut Symptoms That Can Affect Female Fertility A healthy gut supports fertility in many...
Average Rating