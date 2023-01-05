LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Chahal, Umran, Axar Strike; SL Lose Plot After Flying Start News

National

India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune for 2nd T20I between IND vs SL. LIVE streaming details.

Pune: Shubman Gill will be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay as a buoyant India team aims to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in their bid to clinch the series in the second T20I on Thursday. India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending 163. India will be missing the services of Sanju Samson, who has been ruled out on medical team’s advice after suffering a niggle on his knee while attempting a catch in the first game. With Samson out, it will be interesting to see whether Rahul Tripathi makes his international debut today.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.




  • 8:21 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Umran Malik gets dangerous Charith Asalanka, caught by Shubman Gill for 37. Oh wait, Malik gets another in the next ball, this time Wanindu Hasaranga, clean bowled. Malik is on a hattrick. SL 138/6 (16)



  • 8:08 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Another wicket goes down as Axar Patel gets his second of the match. Dhananjaya da Silva goes down the ground in search for a six but didn’t get the elevation and Deepak Hooda takes an easy catch. Charith Asalanka survives a run out chance by a milimetre. SL 113/4 (14)



  • 7:57 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: OUT! Axar Patel gets a wicket. Pathum Nissanka goes for a biggie, but didn’t get the elevation and debutant Rahul Tripathi takes a brilliant catch at the boundary. In the last 21 deliveries, India have struck thrice. SL 98/3 (12)



  • 7:55 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: DROPPED! Tough chance for Yuzvendra Chahal off his own bowling. Pathum Nissanka dances down the ground and slaps it hard. Yuzi stretches his hand to the right, gets to the ball but drops it. SL 94/2 (11)



  • 7:44 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Too quick from Umran Malik and Bhanuka Rajapaksha plays on to his stumps. Malik clocks 145+ kmph. Drinks are on the field. SL 83/2 (9.1)



  • 7:41 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: OUT! India have got the big fish in Kusal Mendis, LBW off Yuzvendra Chahal. Mendis misses the line and Chahal makes a huge appeal. Umpire gives not out and Hardik goes upstairs. TV replays shows the ball hits the stumps and India get the breakthrough. SL 83/1 (9)



  • 7:36 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Fifty for Kusal Mendis off 27 balls with a flat six against Umran Malik. Mendis is playing like a beast in Pune. SL 80/0 (8)



  • 7:29 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: FIFTY comes up for Sri Lanka in the sixth over off Yuzvendra Chahal. SL 55/0 (6)



  • 7:27 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Brilliant over from Axar Patel. The offie concedes just two runs to bring the run rate down. SL 49/0 (5)



  • 7:26 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Shivam Mavi, who took 4/22, is back into the attack. And he concedes three fours in the over. Kusal Mendis is playing a blinder of an innings here. SL 47/0 (4)







Published Date: January 5, 2023 6:14 PM IST



Updated Date: January 5, 2023 7:57 PM IST





