LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Chahal, Umran, Axar Strike; SL Lose Plot After Flying Start News

Pune: Shubman Gill will be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay as a buoyant India team aims to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in their bid to clinch the series in the second T20I on Thursday. India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending 163. India will be missing the services of Sanju Samson, who has been ruled out on medical team’s advice after suffering a niggle on his knee while attempting a catch in the first game. With Samson out, it will be interesting to see whether Rahul Tripathi makes his international debut today.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.













