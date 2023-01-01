LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: Rohit, Rahul, Laxman In Attendance; Check All Details

LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: “Nothing is final yet. We are exploring multiple options. Rahul is very much in our plans. But there is a workload on him too. Our entire focus shifts to World Cup at home. The message to everyone is clear, we have to win the World Cup. So, for obvious reasons, the focus is not on T20s at the moment. There are a lot of discussions going on. But for a final decision, CAC and the selectors have to be involved. And it will take a little while,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.