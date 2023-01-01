National

LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: Rohit, Rahul, Laxman In Attendance; Check All Details

admin
61Views
Read Time:49 Second


LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: “Nothing is final yet. We are exploring multiple options. Rahul is very much in our plans. But there is a workload on him too. Our entire focus shifts to World Cup at home. The message to everyone is clear, we have to win the World Cup. So, for obvious reasons, the focus is not on T20s at the moment. There are a lot of discussions going on. But for a final decision, CAC and the selectors have to be involved. And it will take a little while,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories