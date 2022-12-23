live

IPL 2023 auction LIVE Updates: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of IPL teams for auction.



IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2023, Day 1

The IPL Auction 2023 is all set to get underway in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022. While a lot of senior Indian players have been retained by the franchises, the younger Indian talent will be in focus given the limited purse value each team has for the IPL Auction 2023. Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are expected to set the auction on fire. The auction process is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

IPL 2023 auction LIVE Updates: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of IPL teams for auction.



