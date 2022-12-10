Saturday, December 10, 2022
LIVE UPDATES | PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Abrar Gets Jacks, Hosts On Top

LIVE UPDATES | PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Score

Unheralded Abrar Ahmed bagged a rich haul of seven wickets in a dream test debut as Pakistan’s spinners kept England’s aggression in check on the first day of the second test on Friday.

The 24-year-old mystery spinner grabbed 7-114 and got plenty of help from the dry wicket at Multan Cricket Stadium to dismiss England for 281 inside the first two sessions.

England got rid of both Pakistan openers — Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique — early before captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 61 carried the home team to 107-2 at stumps when bad light stopped play with 10 overs still remaining in the day.



