LIVE UPDATES | Pele Dies At 82: World Pays Tribute to Football’s Biggest ICON
Pele Dies At 82, LIVE Updates
Sao Paolo: Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments. Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.
Pelé’s daughter: “Here we go, in the fight and in faith. One more night together.” pic.twitter.com/oS7WB8B0yS
— Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) December 24, 2022
Check out updates here:
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins, Fate Of 11,127 Candidates To Be Decided
[ad_1] Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: The Bihar Nagar Nikay Election Result 2022 will be declared on December 30...
The Life Of A Prime Minister’s Mother
[ad_1] PM Modi's bond with his mother reminds us of a timeless and boundless love that only a mother can...
All trekking Activities Above 3000m Banned In Himachal’s Kangra Due To Bad Weather
[ad_1] live Breaking News: Stay tuned to india.com for the latest news developments from India and around the world. Breaking...
PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Dies At The Age Of 100, Condolences Pour In
[ad_1] live A glorious century rests at the feet of God, PM Modi said while informing about her demise. Prime...
Indian Railways Cancels 314 Trains Scheduled To Run Today, Check Full List
[ad_1] Passengers having online tickets will get full refunds in the source account while those having counter tickets will have...
‘RIP Legend’, Twitterverse Mourn as Brazilian Football Legend Pele Dies at 82
[ad_1] No official details from the family have been made public about the funeral. It is reported that a vigil...
Average Rating