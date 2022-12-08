Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalLIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: Ind Captain Unlikely to be Available...
National

LIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: Ind Captain Unlikely to be Available For Tests vs Ban? CHECK DEETS

By admin
0
82


LIVE | Rohit Sharma Injury Updates

In what could be called an unfortunate incident, India captain Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during the second ODI versus Bangladesh in Dhaka. With Rohit certain to miss the final ODI, it would be interesting to see if he is ready in time for the Tests vs Bangladesh which starts on December 14. The Indian board is going to come out with an update on his availability for the Tests soon. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on Rohit.

LIVE | Rohit Sharma Injury Updates: India Skipper injury, availability. BCCI announcement soon. LIVE updates here.



Source link

Previous articleTusshar Kapoor on Getting Comedy Scripts Golmaal Ke Aage Thodi Fiki Sound Karti Hai – Watch
Next articleWhen And Where to Watch Online SonyLiv in India
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
82
Previous articleTusshar Kapoor on Getting Comedy Scripts Golmaal Ke Aage Thodi Fiki Sound Karti Hai – Watch
Next articleWhen And Where to Watch Online SonyLiv in India
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677