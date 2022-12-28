LIVE | US Calls For ‘Comprehensive’ Immigration Reforms After Trump-Era Border Restrictions
Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 28: The White House on Tuesday called for ‘comprehensive’ reforms in the US immigration system after the Supreme Court extended Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 as a result of which federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders, CNN reported. The court also agreed in its ruling to hear the states’ appeal this semester. During its argument session, which starts in February 2023, the court stated that it would hear arguments on the case. Notably, Title 42 permits US border agents to immediately turn away migrants who have crossed the southern border in the name of Covid-19 prevention. Public health professionals and immigrant groups have long criticized the use of the public health authority at the US southern border, claiming it is an improper justification for preventing immigrants from entering the country.
