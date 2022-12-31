LIVE | WHO Asks China To Share Specific, Real-Time Data Regularly On COVID Situation
Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 31: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Chinese officials and again asked for specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation in China, according to the statement released by the WHO website.In the high-level meeting, WHO asked for more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths — and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi’s Preet Vihar, Killers Take Away CCTV Recorder
[ad_1] Now, the police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to get hold of the attackers. Representative image New...
Taurus Will Get Back Stalled Money, Geminis Health Will Improve
[ad_1] Horoscope Today, December 31: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going...
226 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Complete List Here
[ad_1] Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund. IRCTC...
Flying From UAE to India? Check Latest Travel Guidelines Amid COVID Scare
[ad_1] If you are planning to travel to India, then you should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved...
Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr: Reports
[ad_1] Cristiano Ronaldo parted way with Manchester United just before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo was a...
Delhi’s Ashram Flyover To Be Shut From January 1
[ad_1] Ashram flyover extension to DND has caused the route to be shut from January 1. Traffic is likely to...
Average Rating