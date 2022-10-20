Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNationalLiz Truss Quits as UK PM: All Eyes on Rishi Sunak; Boris...
National

Liz Truss Quits as UK PM: All Eyes on Rishi Sunak; Boris Johnson Might Contest Again

admin
By admin
0
56


London: Liz Truss, Britain’s third female Prime Minister, resigned from the top post on Thursday after one of the shortest tenures at 10 Downing Street in London and without a cherished India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) under her belt as a Brexit prize.Also Read – Liz Truss Quits Amid Economic Crisis: Who Will be Next UK PM? List of Probable Candidates Here

Truss, who until Wednesday insisted in Parliament that she was a “fighter and not a quitter”, resigned just six weeks after her position became untenable post a series of policy U-turns, Cabinet upheavals and an open revolt against her ability to lead a deeply divided Conservative Party. Also Read – 5 Reasons That Forced Liz Truss To Quit As UK PM

Also Read – Liz Truss Quits, Economic Crisis Forces UK PM To Leave Office In Just 45 Days

Truss, who in her innings as foreign and trade minister batted for stronger bilateral ties with India, took charge at 10 Downing Street last month after defeating Indian-origin ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

Soon after Truss resignation, reports of Boris Johnson’s entry to contest as the successor of Liz Truss furnished. Johnson was forced out of No 10 on September 6 this year but he is understood to now be taking soundings about trying to get his old job back.

Liz Truss Quits as UK PM: Here are Key Updates

  • Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate
  • The 47-year-old outgoing prime minister will stay in charge until her successor is elected by the governing Tory party, with a speeded-up leadership election to be completed by next week.
  • Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to enter the contest to choose a Conservative Party leader to replace Liz Truss
  • Johnson was forced to step down as PM earlier this year over allegations of Covid-19 lockdown violations, following which Liz Truss took over.

बोरिस जॉनसन ने पद छोड़ा

  • Rishi Sunak, is also seen as a possible frontrunner in that race but a consensus within a divided Tory party remains elusive, with the Opposition Labour Party renewing calls for an immediate general election.
  • Liz’s resignation comes a day after Home Secretary Braverman’s explosive exit from the Cabinet after admitting a breach of the ministerial code by discussing government policy in private emails and a scathing parting attack on her boss.





Source link

Previous articleWhen and Where to Watch in India
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677