Liz Truss Quits as UK PM: All Eyes on Rishi Sunak; Boris Johnson Might Contest Again

London: Liz Truss, Britain's third female Prime Minister, resigned from the top post on Thursday after one of the shortest tenures at 10 Downing Street in London and without a cherished India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) under her belt as a Brexit prize.

Truss, who until Wednesday insisted in Parliament that she was a "fighter and not a quitter", resigned just six weeks after her position became untenable post a series of policy U-turns, Cabinet upheavals and an open revolt against her ability to lead a deeply divided Conservative Party.



Truss, who in her innings as foreign and trade minister batted for stronger bilateral ties with India, took charge at 10 Downing Street last month after defeating Indian-origin ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.

Soon after Truss resignation, reports of Boris Johnson’s entry to contest as the successor of Liz Truss furnished. Johnson was forced out of No 10 on September 6 this year but he is understood to now be taking soundings about trying to get his old job back.

Liz Truss Quits as UK PM: Here are Key Updates

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate

The 47-year-old outgoing prime minister will stay in charge until her successor is elected by the governing Tory party, with a speeded-up leadership election to be completed by next week.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to enter the contest to choose a Conservative Party leader to replace Liz Truss

Johnson was forced to step down as PM earlier this year over allegations of Covid-19 lockdown violations, following which Liz Truss took over.