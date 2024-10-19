Home

Local train derails at Kalyan station in Mumbai; no injuries reported

A Central Railway bulletin stated that four long-distance trains departing from CSMT have been diverted via the Diwa-Panvel-Pune route instead of the Kalyan-Kasara route due to the derailment.

Mumbai: A local train derailed at Kalyan station in Thane district, about 60 kilometers from Mumbai, on Friday, October 18 as it entered platform number 2 when one coach went off the track. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to an official.

Central Railway Spokesperson said, “The incident occurred at Kalyan station platform number 2 when one coach went off the track and derailed. The train was heading to CSMT when one coach went off the track and derailed. There were no injuries.”

The Titwala-CSMT train derailed around 9:00 pm on platform 2 when one coach went off the track, causing disruptions on the mainline, the official said.

“There is no report of injury to anyone. The rear coach derailed when the train was at slow speed since it was about to halt at platform number 2,” Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila was quoted as saying to India TV.

A Central Railway bulletin stated that four long-distance trains departing from CSMT have been diverted via the Diwa-Panvel-Pune route instead of the Kalyan-Kasara route due to the derailment. Nila mentioned that the derailed coach would be re-railed by midnight, and services would resume once the tracks are declared safe by the authorities, India TV reported.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Central Railway’s Mumbai Division DRM, Rajnish Goyal, said, “Due to a technical issue, mainline services are running behind schedule. Inconvenience is regretted.”

