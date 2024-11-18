Home

News

Lockdown in Delhi? Government imposes several restrictions, schools, colleges closed, work from home recommended due to…

No trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: As Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate, the government has intensified pollution control efforts by imposing a ban on truck entry and halting construction activities at public projects. The national capital on Monday recorded an AQI of 484, the worst this season, at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI was 441 at 4 pm on Sunday and rose to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The dense toxic smog caused visibility to drop sharply in the morning. According to officials, visibility at Safdarjung airport was 150 metres.

Slew of Measures Come Into Effect To Control Air Pollution:

No trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services

Suspensions have been imposed on all construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects

The CAQM recommended that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) work at 50 per cent capacity, with the rest working from home.

The Delhi government asked all schools to discontinue physical classes for all students, except those in classes 10 and 12, from Monday.

With the AQI crossing 450, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas ordered the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR.

An AQI of 400 or higher is deemed ‘severe’ and it can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.











