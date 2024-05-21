LOGIC Partners with Ingram Micro India to Expand Its Reach Across the Country

LOGIC, a pioneer and leader in AV solutions in India, has announced a strategic partnership with industry powerhouse Ingram Micro for the nationwide distribution of its top-tier Display Solutions and AV products LOGIC, known for providing innovative and cutting-edge products, has not only been evolving but also moving beyond marketing depending on the needs of the hour without compromising the quality. LOGIC’s products and services are designed with attention to detail to offer redefined experiences. Their comprehensive display solutions include LED video walls, interactive displays, digital signage displays, professional displays, kiosks, and a wide range of AV accessories to seamlessly integrate your entire visual communication system. The collaboration with Ingram Micro signifies a momentous stride in LOGICs seventeen-year journey within the audio-visual industry.

LOGIC Expands Reach Across India with Ingram Micro Partnership

Ingram Micro, renowned for its pioneering distribution platform in India known as Ingram Micro Xvantage™, brings novel business paradigms and state-of-the-art technology to the market. This alliance enhances LOGIC’s distribution prospects in the audiovisual sector, prioritizing efficiency, expansion, and enhanced client relations. Leveraging Ingram Micro’s expertise and reach, LOGIC is now perfectly positioned to penetrate deep into target realms and drive desired outcomes competently.

Expressing his happiness about the partnership, Mr. Pankaj Bellad, Business Head, Logic, said, “Today, we are delighted to announce a landmark partnership with Ingram Micro, marking a significant stride in our brands journey. With Ingram Micro on board, we are poised to expand our footprint across the nation, reaching customers in every corner with our innovative products. This collaboration represents more than just a distribution deal; its a testament to our shared values and vision for delivering quality and convenience to consumers nationwide. Together, we look forward to charting new territories, forging lasting relationships, and making a positive impact on communities across the country.”

Mr. Anurag Singh, Director – Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro India, is confident about the new partnership, as he said, “As LOGIC continues to expand its boundaries and redefine the AV landscape, the partnership with Ingram Micro reinforces its dedication to providing premier display solutions and AV accessories to customers across the world. They are driving a groundbreaking change in the AV industry, granting customers unprecedented access to state-of-the-art technology and exceptional service. And we are confident that our collaboration will raise the bar for industry standards, ensuring that customers ever-evolving needs are met in a constantly shifting technological environment.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Logic

LOGIC, a sub-brand of Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., has had a remarkable journey of sixteen years and has set a benchmark in the audio-visual industry. As an industry expert, Logic has observed every detail, honed its craft, and tirelessly worked towards creating unparalleled Display solutions and AV accessories. The brands journey began in India, but their influence has spread across the globe, transforming the way people connect and communicate visually.

LOGICs website – www.logicav.in

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is the business behind the world’s brands with the ability to reach nearly 90 percent of the world’s population. Our diverse solutions portfolio spans thousands of technology hardware and services options, as well as XaaS solutions. As part of our commitment to reducing environmental impact, we offer full-service IT Asset Disposal as well as reverse logistics and repair services. We also offer a more intelligent and streamlined way of doing business in the IT industry with our digital platform Ingram Micro Xvantage™. Reaching close to 200 countries, we have approximately 27,000 associates and more than 161,000 customers and 1,500 vendor partners worldwide. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.