Lohri 2023: Velvet Suits to Pathani Kurta, Check Festive Outfit Ideas For Men And Women

Lohri 2023: Lohri is symbolized by the beginning of a new harvesting season and the ripening of winter crops. This year’s celebration of the festival will take place on January 14. People do parikrama around the bonfire while offering it gud, gajak, rewdi, sesame seeds, and peanuts. People in Punjab and Haryana, especially those in the Hindu and Sikh faiths, widely observe the fortunate holiday of Lohri. Delicious food, old-fashioned dance and music, and fancy attire are all part of the Lohri celebration.

The key is to integrate contemporary style while retaining the traditional features of Lohri and Punjabi culture, such as vibrant colours and traditional jewellery. You may choose an ethnic drape and cape if you wish to go for a slightly Indo-western appearance and stand out at the gathering. Genuine draping pattern dresses are adaptable and may be worn by both men and women on any occasion.

You can enhance your look by wearing a silk velvet kurta with long flared sleeves, gotta patti, and gold embroidery on it. Pick luxury and comfort for the festival of harvest. Ladies can try co-ord ensembles to retain the game of style and elegance. To complete the attire, invest in a crop top, a skirt, and an oxidized piece of jewellery. Prepare to conquer the Lohri celebration by wearing a sharara and matching cape with a crop top or shirt that has been embroidered. A pair of dangling earrings with Kundan accents will complete the ensemble. The gorgeous Anarkali dress is the ideal design for Lohri. They provide refinement, elegance, and sophistication to your body. Saree never fails to impress in addition to reflecting India’s rich cultural heritage and history. Invest in a magnificent Banarasi saree and add ethnic jewellery if you don’t mind donning a hefty silk saree.

Choose a shimmery dress or go vibrant to stand out from the crowd and glam up the evening Men can choose a Pathani outfit with embroidery and leather or embroidered juttis. Go large and add layers, a dupatta, colourful shawls and capes to your Lohri attire. One of the most popular outfits that appeal to modern sensitivities and tastes is Indo-Western clothes such as blazers and pants. Invest in a vibrant velvet suit to combat the chill in the air. This timeless winter piece will keep you warm without sacrificing style.



