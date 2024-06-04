Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Counting To Begin Shortly

Home

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Counting Begins; PM Modi Leading From Varanasi

Counting of votes will kick off at 8 am today and you can bookmark this page and keep your eyes on our blog or the Election Commission of India website to know where the numbers stand.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The D-day is here. The seven-phase polling for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across 28 states and 8 union territories ended on June 1, with results all set to roll out shortly. The elections commenced with Phase 1 on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and the final phase on June 1, 2024. Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is looking for his third tenure in office, addressed a massive 250 public rallies, conducted numerous road shows, and gave more than 80 interviews to TV channels. The opposition parties have also left no stone unturned to woo the voters. Starting from TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Samajwadi Party president Tejaswi Yadav, every leader tried to consolidate their vote banks.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, along with the state Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and bye-elections to Assembly constituencies, will take place on Tuesday, June 4, starting at 8 am, according to the Election Commission. The vote counting for the state Legislative Assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh was conducted on Sunday, June 2.

