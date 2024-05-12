Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Congress Will Do ‘X-ray’ of Country Through Caste Census, Says Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “They have been ‘counting notes’ they got from ‘tempo wale billionaires’ for the last 10 years.”

New Delhi: In a fresh war of words, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the BJP has been “counting the notes” it got from “tempo wale billionaires,” his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality. The former Congress president was reacting to Modi’s remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a party advertisement that takes on the government over the caste census issue. Gandhi and other Congress leaders have said the PM should order a CBI or ED probe into whether Adani and Ambani had sent them black money.

The Congress has also asked the prime minister to share his views on a socio-economic census. The party, in its manifesto, has promised to conduct a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

Amit Shah Questions Gandhi’s Absence from Raebareli

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posed five questions to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday for claiming that Raebareli is her family. Addressing a rally here, Shah asked, “How many times in the past five years has Sonia Gandhi visited Raebareli? If she could not come, how many times did Rahul or Priyanka visit their family here?”

He further said, “The NTPC boiler burst and many people died but no one from the Gandhi family came here. There was a train accident in Bachhrawan but none of them came. People died when a boat capsized and then women were electrocuted. Five girls also died by drowning. Where were the Gandhis during these incidents? Dinesh Pratap Singh (a BJP candidate) visited all the affected families.”

The minister further said that if people elect the BJP in Raebareli, he will make sure that the district becomes number one in Uttar Pradesh.

Continuing further, Shah said that Sonia Gandhi had spent 70 per cent of her MP fund on the vote bank. He also alleged that Congress was making false promises to the people regarding Rs 1 lakh for every woman.

