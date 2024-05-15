Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Will Give 10 Kg Free Ration To Poor If INDIA Bloc Wins’ Announces Congress President Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Congress brought the Food Security Act and BJP did nothing.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi File Image

New Delhi: In a fresh set of political promises amid the Lok Sabha Elections going on in the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has announced that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will double the quantity of free rations provided by the BJP government to the poor.

Congress President Kharge also referred to the Modi government scheme providing five kilograms of ration to the poor every month and said, “The Congress brought the Food Security Act; you did nothing.”

“You are giving five kg; if INDIA bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg of ration to the poor,” Kharge said, addressing a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“I am saying this with guarantee because we have already done it in states, including Telangana and Karnataka,” he added.

In a campaign speech recently, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pitched for more employment opportunities for youngsters, saying the Modi government’s scheme to provide free rations to the poor every month was not a solution.

“This will not build your future; this won’t make you self-reliant,” she had said.

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, list the government’s free ration scheme at every political rally. The party has even mentioned in its manifesto that it will continue the scheme till 2029 after coming to power.

Yadav has also promised in several of his rallies that the quality of food distributed to the poor will improve if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

“Only Shows Their Desperation…”: Annamalai Hits Back at Congress

In a hard-hitting counter to Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s claim that former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed by a police officer with RSS links and not by Lashkar terrorist Ajmal Kasab, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said on Wednesday that people were ‘smart’ enough to see the ‘political duplicity’ of the party he represents.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief said the ‘desperation’ of the opposition leaders making such claims was for all to see.

On the Congress leader’s claims that top lawyer and 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam was in cahoots with the BJP and making false claims, Annamalai, who is seeking a maiden term in the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore, said, “You will have noted that such allegations against Ujjwal Nikam have been flying thick and fast since he was declared our candidate (for the Lok Sabha elections) and started campaigning. We have to understand that not just Ujjwal Nikam, who was the special public prosecutor (in the 26/11 case) but the entire team of prosecutors did a very good job (in bringing the perpetrators of the attacks to justice). One has to respect our judicial process. The prosecution also uncovered and established beyond any reasonable doubt the larger conspiracy (behind the 26/11 attacks) that came out during the investigation. They brought us clarity on what happened and who was behind it.

For the opposition to now bring such groundless allegations (against Nikam) shows their desperation. Ujjwal Nikam is a very decorated public servant and worked to not just bring closure to the kin of the 26/11 victims but also to make sure the city was safer post-attack. So why open up old wounds with such baseless claims when he has already been declared our candidate (from Mumbai North Central)? The people of Mumbai are smart enough to see through this political duplicity of the Congress.”

Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, stoked a major controversy, claiming that the former Mumbai ATS chief was “not killed by terrorists during the 26/11 attack but by a police official close to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.”

Earlier, Nikam hit back at Wadettiwar over his remarks in connection with the 26/11 attacks, calling them ‘baseless’ and alleging that the latter was indulging in ‘Goebbels-like propaganda’, comparing him with Hitler’s aide and the chief propagandist of the Nazis.

In the face of brickbats, the Congress leader issued a clarification, saying that those were not his words but were mentioned in the book authored by SM Mushrif, a former inspector general of police in Maharashtra.

“Those were not my words; I just said what was written in the book by SM Mushrif. The book has all the information on the bullet that killed Hemant Karkare. It wasn’t a bullet fired by terrorists,” the Congress leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)







