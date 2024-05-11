Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Adopt ‘Early Action Formula’ In West Bengal; Here’s What It Means

The Election Commission has decided to apply the ‘early action formula’ in West Bengal. Here’s what it means.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata: In a significant move towards conducting free and fair elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to adopt an ‘early action formula’. The ‘early action formula’ will be a multi-pronged strategy of the Election Commission, under which it will take several steps for voter’s participation and security in the violence-prone state. Here are all the details you should know about the ‘early action formula’ of the Election Commission.

Early Action Formula In West Bengal

First, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will not allow the unnecessary assembly of supporters of political parties within a specific area within the radius of the polling stations, from the very first hour of the commencement of polling.

“This exercise will be a kind of caution for potential troublemakers that stricter punitive measures will follow in the case of habitual offenders,” the source said.

Second, there will be constant monitoring of identified “influential” local politicians so that they are unable to assemble for extended periods with their associates near polling stations, as it might result in altercations and tension in the area. This will be implemented from the very first hour once polling begins.

Third, habitual offenders who do not take the first warning seriously will be detained for the day and will be released just an hour before the closing time of polling so that they are able to cast their votes.

As per legal provisions, preventive detentions lasting up to 24 hours are allowed.

Insiders in the CEO’s office said that these three layers of the ‘early action formula’ were in place to a limited extent in the third phase of the elections on May 7, considering that two traditionally-troubled constituencies of Jangipur and Murshidabad went for polls on that day.

“From the fourth phase on, the same formula will be implemented more elaborately and strictly,” the sources said.

(With inputs from agencies)







