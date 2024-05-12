Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024- Phase 4: Over 1700 Candidates In Fray For 96 Lok Sabha Constituencies | Key Updates

With more than 1700 candidates in the fray for the Phase 4 showdown on Monday, the voting is expected to get intense.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections is all planned out for Monday, May 13th. On this spotlight day, an impressive count of 96 constituencies, spread over nine states and one Union Territory, will step up to exercise their voting rights from the morning at 7 AM until 6 PM.

With more than 1700 candidates in the fray for the Phase 4 showdown on Monday, the voting is expected to get intense. Make sure to stick around for the newest updates and impending results as we trace the course of this electoral adventure.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase IV: Key Candidates

The electoral fate of several prominent candidates like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Giriraj Singh, TMC’s firebrand leader Mohua Moitra and AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi will be decided on Monday when polling will be held in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories in the fourth phase of the general elections.

Voting will simultaneously be held in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, which is witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling YSRC, the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the NDA, comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Odisha Assembly Polls

As many as 28 legislative assembly seats in Odisha are also going to the polls in this phase. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in the Lok Sabha seats and more than 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for the over 17.70 crore eligible voters, including 8.73 women, in this round of the seven-phase polls.

Among the keenly watched contests are those involving former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj, UP) and Union ministers Giriraj Singh (Begusarai, Bihar), Nityanand Rai (Ujiarpur, Bihar) and Raosaheb Danve (Jalna, Maharashtra).

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC (both from Baharampur, WB), BJP’s Pankaja Munde (Beed, Maharashtra), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad, Telangana) and Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila (Kadapa) are among the prominent candidates.

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is eyeing a hat-trick from Kheri (UP), while TMC’s Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in the wake of cash-for-query allegations, is seeking re-election from Krishnanagar in West Bengal.

Film star-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is seeking re-election from Asansol, where he is pitted against the BJP’s veteran leader S S Ahluwalia. BJP’s former West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and Trinamool Congress’ Kirti Azad are contesting from Bardhaman-Durgapur. So far, till phase three of the Lok Sabha elections, polling has concluded in 283 seats out of 543.

Polling will be held on Monday in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)







