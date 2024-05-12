Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: States Going For Polling, Constituencies And Key Candidates – All You Need To Know

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and the fourth phase will take place on Monday, May 13, 2024. Ahead of the polling, take a look at the states going for voting, key constituencies and key candidates…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4

New Delhi: India is the world’s largest democracy which means, the country gives its citizens, the right to exercise their vote and form their own government and therefore, the General Elections can be considered as the biggest political event of the country – a celebration of democracy. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and this year, the polls are being conducted over a span of two months, in a total of seven phases out of which three phases have been completed on April 19, April 26 and May 7 respectively. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 on May 13, take a look at the states and their constituencies where polling will be held and also know the key candidates in these constituencies on whom, everyone’s eyes are on…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Date And Time of Voting

As mentioned earlier, the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted on Monday, May 13, 2024. The voting across 96 constituencies of ten states and a union territory will begin at 7:00 AM and will continue till 5:00 PM.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: States Going For Polling

As said before, in this phase, the polling will be conducted in 96 Lok Sabha Constituencies across ten states and a union territory. These states and constituencies are – 25 constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, five constituencies of Bihar, one constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, four constituencies of Jharkhand, eight constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, eleven constituencies of Maharashtra, four of Odisha, seventeen of Telangana, thirteen of Uttar Pradesh and eight constituencies of West Bengal.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Key Constituencies

Take a look at the state-wise list of the constituencies and states going for voting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024…

Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor, Araku, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Thirupathi, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Anakapalli, Nandyal, Kakinada, Ongole, Amalapuram, Bapatla, Rajahmundry, Narasaraopet, Narsapuram, Guntur, Eluru, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam. Bihar: Munger, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Ujiarpur. Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa, Dewas, Khargone, Ujjain, Indore, Mandsour, Dhar, Ratlam. Maharashtra: Beed, Nandurbhar, Shirdi, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Raver, Shirur, Jalna, Pune, Aurangabad, Maval. Odisha: Koraput, Kalahandi, Behrampur, Nagarangpur. Telangana: Khammam, Adilabad, Mahbubabad, Peddapalli, Warangal, Karimnagar, Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Zahirabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Secunderabad. Uttar Pradesh: Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Akbarpur, Kheri, Kanpur, Dharuhara, Kannauk, Sitapur, Etawah, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Misrikh, Unnao. West Bengal: Birbhum, Baharampur, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Asansol, Ranaghat, Burdwan-Durgapur, Bardhaman and Purba. Jharkhand: Palamau, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Khunti.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Key Candidates

The key candidates contesting during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are…

Mahua Moitra: Belongs to TMC, contesting from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. Arjun Munda: Belongs to BJP, contesting from Khunti, Jharkhand. Akhilesh Yadav: Belongs to SP, contesting from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Shatrughan Sinha: Belongs to TMC, contesting from Asansol, West Bengal. Giriraj Singh: Belongs to BJP, contesting from Begusarai, Bihar. YS Sharmila: Belongs to Congress, contesting from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh Madhavi Latha: Belongs to BJP, contesting from Hyderabad, Telangana.







