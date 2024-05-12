Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Winner Prediction By Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Says BJP Will Not Form Govt

Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Winner Prediction By Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Says ‘BJP Won’t Form Govt’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has made a win prediction for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and according to the Delhi CM who is on interim bail, BJP may get only 220 seats and it will not form the government.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and the fourth phase of the polling will be conducted tomorrow, on May 13, 2024 across 96 constituencies of nine states and a union territory. In a big win, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who had been under arrest by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, has been released on interim bail till June 1 so that he can campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the ongoing polls. While away from prison, AAP Supremo has made a Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Win Prediction and has predicted that BJP may only get 220 seats and that the current ruling party will not form the government. Here’s what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Prediction for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 says…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Victory Prediction By Kejriwal

As mentioned earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has predicted who will win the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. During his address at the AAP Headquarters in Delhi on the first day of his interim bail, Kejriwal said that not only will INDIA Bloc win the general elections but that AAP will very much be a part of the next government. In his words, “In the last 20 hours after release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people, and got to know the BJP is not going to form the government.”

‘BJP Will Not Get More Than 220-230 Seats’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal further predicted the number of seats BJP may get and said tat for BJP, their Lok Sabha seats will decrease in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi. In his words, “It is my analysis and even political analysts are saying that the BJP won’t get more than 220-230 seats. Their seats won’t increase in any state. The Modi government is not being formed on June 4.”

Delhi CM Meeting With MLAs Today

Arvind Kejriwal, who on his first day on interim bail, began the day with a visit to the Hanuman Mandir in CP and then went on to hold a press conference and a road show, is also ready to have a productive day 2. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the national capital on Sunday. In a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), he said “11 am – MLA meeting 1 pm – press conference at party office, 4 pm – Road Show – New Delhi Lok Sabha – Moti Nagar 6 pm – Road Show – West Delhi Lok Sabha – Uttam Nagar. All of you have to come.”

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1 and he has to surrender to the authorities on June 2. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case or attend office as Chief Minister.

(Inputs from ANI)







