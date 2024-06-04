Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Winners List: Constituency-wise Winning Candidates

The counting of votes has kicked off for the General Elections in India. Keep following this Live Blog as we bring to you where the parties stand at the end of each round of the results being declared.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls has begun. The NDA is past the majority mark in very early leads but INDIA is in the fight. Around 642 million people voted in India’s general elections held over seven phases in a gruelling six-week period. Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Among the big names that are leading at the moment are Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad and Rajiv Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram, who leads Congress’s Shashi Tharoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads in Varanasi, while Akhilesh Yadav is ahead in Kannauj. The NDA has also been performing well in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, states that may hold key in the BJP crossing its 400-seat target.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Winners List: The Table will Be Updated







