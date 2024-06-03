Home

Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Here’s How BJP Is Preparing For Celebratory ‘Political Event’ Amid Exit Poll Predictions

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun planning celebrations after Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results. The current ruling party is preparing for a huge celebratory ‘political event’ amid exit poll predictions of a landslide victory and a third consecutive term.

BJP Planning Celebrations For LS Polls 2024 Results (Representative Image)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: India’s biggest celebration as a democracy, the General Elections have concluded and the exit poll predictions have also been announced. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were conducted in a total of seven phases, starting on April 19 and the last phase of voting took place on June 1, 2024; on the same evening, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls were conducted and they have predicted a landslide victory for the Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance; the BJP-led NDA may also fulfil its promise of ‘ab ki baar, 400 paar’. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results have not yet been officially announced but the current ruling party has begun its celebration planning with a major ‘political event’ being planned on the same day as the official swearing-in ceremony.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: BJP Planning Celebrations

As mentioned earlier, BJP, who has been declared a winner in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 according to the Exit Poll Predictions, has also begun preparing for the post-result celebrations. According to The Indian Express, a ‘BJP political event’ is expected to take place on the day of the swearing-in ceremony at Kartavya Path or Bharat Mandapam and its theme may be ‘India’s Cultural Heritage’. The event may also include a light and sound show and could be attended by 8k-10k people which would also include foreign government representatives.

Tender For Indoor And Ornamental Plants Issued

According to a report by The Indian Express, a tender has been issued by the President’s Secretariat on May 28 for ‘supplying decorative indoor and ornamental plants for swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and other ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’; the tender which will be opened on June 3, is estimated to cost about Rs 21.97 lakh and the contractor has been given five days to complete the order.

India’s Commitment, Dedication Ensures Democratic Spirit Thrives In Nation: PM Modi

In another news, after the exit poll predictions were out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted with multiple tweets. Thanking the nation for keeping the democratic spirit afloat by voting, PM Modi said, “India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India’s Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign.”

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results will be announced by the Election Commission of India on June 4, 2024; the counting of votes will begin at 8:00 AM.







