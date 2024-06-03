Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024 Tomorrow; Heres How to Check Constituency-Wise Results

Home

Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024 Tomorrow; Here’s How to Check Constituency-Wise Results

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Counting of votes for the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 and State Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is scheduled to be declared tomorrow, Ju

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Counting of votes for the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 and State Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is scheduled to be declared tomorrow, June 4, 2024. The counting of votes across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies by the Election Commission will begin at 8:00 AM. Across the vast expanse of India, people are on tenterhooks, eagerly awaiting the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election outcomes, which is a pivotal moment that will shape the structure of the forthcoming central government.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised for a hat-trick win in Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority, exit polls predicted on Saturday and indicated that the ruling party at the Centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by other parties. A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of "400 paar" stated by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

As the Election Commission gears up to announce the results, there are multiple ways for voters to check the result for their respective constituencies. An immediate and verified source would be the official Election Commission website – results.eci.gov.in, where real-time updates for the Lok Sabha election 2024 results for each constituency will be posted.

Visit the official result website of the Election Commission of India(ECI) at – results.eci.gov.in

Look for the general election results link.

Click on the desired state name.

Check your constituency

The candidate who is leading and who is trailing will be displayed on the screen.

You can also check the vote of each candidate in your constituency

The counting trends and results, as per data entered by RO/ARO for AC/PC will be available on the ECI Website as well as on the Voter Helpline App, both iOS and Android Mobile Apps, the poll body said. The Voter Helpline App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple Play Store. Users can use the available filter to find out the winning/leading or trailing candidate details, along with the constituency-wise or State-wise results from the Voter Helpline App. The Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. The long drawn-out voting process spread over seven phases concluded on Saturday, June 1.

