Lok Sabha Polls 2024: ‘INDIA Bloc Storming, Modi Won’t Be PM After June 4’, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence in victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

New Delhi: In a fresh war of words, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the INDIA bloc is everywhere and Narendra Modi will not be the prime minister after June 4. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also said this while sharing a post on X by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of a crowd at a rally at Nundurbar in Maharashtra on Saturday.

“Be it Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh, Haryana or Bihar, the storm of India is blowing everywhere. I say it again – Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister after June 4,” Rahul Gandhi wrote. The post by Priyanka Gandhi showed a huge crowd gathering for the Congress rally.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Nandurbar, Maharashtra for this enthusiastic welcome. The message of Maharashtra is clear: India’s government is going to be formed,” she said.

Nandurbar was a Congress stronghold for a long time, but the party lost for the first time in 2014. BJP’s Heena Gavit defeated Manikrao Gavit, a nine-time MP of the Congress who had held the seat since 1981. This time, Heena Gavit has Congress candidate Gowaal Padavi as her main opponent. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through this area in March.

‘INDIA Bloc Ka Toofan Aa Raha Hai’ Says Rahul Gandhi

“Mai aapko likh kar de raha hu, Uttar Pradesh mai INDIA bloc ka toofan aa raha hai,” said Gandhi at a public rally here today.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the ruling party in the state is going to face the biggest defeat in Uttar Pradesh.

“I can put this in writing: the storm of the INDIA bloc is approaching here in Uttar Pradesh. There has to be a change in Uttar Pradesh and a change in the country, which is why the people have taken a vow. The BJP is going to face its biggest defeat in Uttar Pradesh,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“Uttar Pradesh paves the way for the country. Uttar Pradesh has made up its mind that a change has to set in here, that a change has to set in in India and that is why the decision has been made. The public has made up its mind,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Rahul Gandhi said, “PM Modi did not take the name of Adani-Ambani for 10 years. Whenever there is a threat, people take the name of the one who can save them and that is why PM Modi has taken the names of his two friends.”

“For the next 10–15 days, they will try to divert your attention…Don’t get distracted. There is just one issue in the general elections in India, all issues arise out of it – the Constitution of India,” Rahul Gandhi added. Gandhi added, “You take a written guarantee that PM Modi will not become the Prime Minister again.”

