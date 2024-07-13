NationalPolitics

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Engages in Bilateral Meetings At 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Breaking News LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Engages in Bilateral Meetings At 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Breaking News LIVE, 13 July 2024: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, met Presiding Officers of the legislatures of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Egypt, and Uzbekistan on Friday. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.





