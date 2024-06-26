Home

From Philanthropist to Social Activist: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Is A Leader Beyond Politics

New Delhi: BJP leader and two-time Lok Sabha member Om Birla was on Wednesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha in the second term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by PM Modi. With a voice vote, the Opposition parties decided to support Birla, with the NDA having a clear majority of at least 387 out of the 542 MPs in the lower house of Parliament.

Know All About Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Representing the Kota parliamentary constituency since the 2014 general elections, Om Birla is a well-known political leader from Rajasthan. Having steadily risen the ranks of the BJP’s ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), it is believed that Om Birla was hand-picked by PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the post of Speaker.

Om Birla The Philanthropist

Along with his political career, Om Birla is also known for his philanthropic work. He started several welfare programs, including ‘Paridhan,’ which distributes clothes and books to the underprivileged, and a free meal program for the poor. Apart from this, he also started the Medicine Bank to provide free medicines to those in need.

Om Birla Social Activist

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has also dedicated himself to social service, particularly aiding the poor, elderly, handicapped, and vulnerable women. His initiatives include providing free mobility aids, addressing malnutrition, and supporting unemployed individuals in tribal areas.

PM Modi on Om Birla

PM Modi congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker, expressing confidence that he will guide parliamentarians and play a big role in the House fulfilling people’s expectations.

PM Modi said Birla presided over a golden era in Lok Sabha’s history as a number of historic decisions were taken during its previous term. Noting that he is the first Speaker after Balram Jakhar, who was in the Chair between 1980 and 1989, to get another term after serving a full tenure, the prime minister expressed confidence that he will continue to create new bench marks.











