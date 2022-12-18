Lonavla Police to Impose Fine On Tourists For Staying at Popular Spots after Permissible Time

Those drivers who were found drunk were fined Rs 5000. Most of the tourist spots are shut after the sunset in Lonavla

Mumbai: In a major action, the Lonavla police have started imposing fines on tourists who stay at popular spots after the permissible time limit. According to a Hindustan Times report, last week, Sathyasai Karthik, sub-divisional police office, Lonavla, conducted a raid at Tiger point and found that the eateries at Tiger Point were running until 3 am

He also found over 10 tourists violating the time limit. Those drivers who were found drunk were fined Rs 5000. Most of the tourist spots are shut after the sunset in Lonavla

Sathyasai Karthik also warned the stall owners and tourists. “Vendors and tourists should follow all regulations and must shut shop after sunset. We will impose fines on tourists and the amount will be decided in a couple of days,” said Karthik, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The police have often received complaints regarding illegal activities (sale of intoxicant substances) taking place at Tiger Point



