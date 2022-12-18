HomeNationalLonavla Police to Impose Fine On Tourists For Staying at Popular Spots...
National

Lonavla Police to Impose Fine On Tourists For Staying at Popular Spots after Permissible Time

By admin
0
28


Those drivers who were found drunk were fined Rs 5000. Most of the tourist spots are shut after the sunset in Lonavla

Maharashtra Police Recruitment, MH Police Recruitment, Transgender Option, Transgender Applicants,

Mumbai: In a major action, the Lonavla police have started imposing fines on tourists who stay at popular spots after the permissible time limit. According to a Hindustan Times report, last week, Sathyasai Karthik, sub-divisional police office, Lonavla, conducted a raid at Tiger point and found that the eateries at Tiger Point were running until 3 am

He also found over 10 tourists violating the time limit. Those drivers who were found drunk were fined Rs 5000. Most of the tourist spots are shut after the sunset in Lonavla

Sathyasai Karthik also warned the stall owners and tourists. “Vendors and tourists should follow all regulations and must shut shop after sunset. We will impose fines on tourists and the amount will be decided in a couple of days,” said Karthik, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The police have often received complaints regarding illegal activities (sale of intoxicant substances) taking place at Tiger Point




Published Date: December 18, 2022 9:08 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleTwitter Gets Rid Of ‘Twitter For iPhone’, ‘Twitter For Android’ Labels
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
28
Previous articleTwitter Gets Rid Of ‘Twitter For iPhone’, ‘Twitter For Android’ Labels
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©