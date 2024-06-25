NationalPolitics

London-Bound Air India Flight At Cochin Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Kerala Passenger Held

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 25, 2024
0 30 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • London-Bound Air India Flight At Cochin Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Kerala Passenger Held

The Air India call centre in Mumbai received the threat in the early hours of Tuesday for flight AI-149, scheduled to fly from Cochin (COK) to London Gatwick (LGW).

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
London-Bound Air India Flight At Cochin Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Kerala Passenger Held
London-Bound Air India Flight At Cochin Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Kerala Passenger Held

Kochi: An Air India London-bound flight received a bomb threat in the early hours of Tuesday, causing alarm at Cochin International Airport. The Air India call centre in Mumbai received the threat in the early hours of Tuesday for flight AI-149, scheduled to fly from Cochin (COK) to London Gatwick (LGW). The alert was promptly communicated to Air India here and the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 01:22 hours. Following established protocols, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately convened at CIAL.

A man suspected of making the threatening call has been apprehended by authorities, a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said .

Security personnel conducted extensive checks on the aircraft and found no danger, allowing the flight to proceed as planned, he said in a statement here.

Following this, thorough security checks were conducted by the Airport Security Group (ASG-CISF), airline security personnel, and inline baggage screening systems.

Investigations revealed the call was made by Suhaib (29), a native of Kondotty in Malappuram district, who was scheduled to travel to London on the AI 149 flight. Suhaib, along with his wife and daughter, was intercepted by ASG at Cochin Airport’s international departure terminal during check-in.”He has since been handed over to the police for further questioning and legal action,”





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 25, 2024
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

On Emergency Eve, Scindia Shares PM Modi’s ‘Pledge’

June 24, 2024

Visit Jyotirlingas Across India With New Pilgrimage Train: Details Inside

June 24, 2024

CIBIL Score Check Made Easy on Bajaj Markets

June 24, 2024

‘Nesterra’ from the House of Sutlej Introduces 4.0 Collection: Home Decor Fabrics that ‘Features You’

June 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow