London-Bound Air India Flight At Cochin Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Kerala Passenger Held

The Air India call centre in Mumbai received the threat in the early hours of Tuesday for flight AI-149, scheduled to fly from Cochin (COK) to London Gatwick (LGW).

Kochi: An Air India London-bound flight received a bomb threat in the early hours of Tuesday, causing alarm at Cochin International Airport. The Air India call centre in Mumbai received the threat in the early hours of Tuesday for flight AI-149, scheduled to fly from Cochin (COK) to London Gatwick (LGW). The alert was promptly communicated to Air India here and the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 01:22 hours. Following established protocols, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately convened at CIAL.

A man suspected of making the threatening call has been apprehended by authorities, a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said .

Security personnel conducted extensive checks on the aircraft and found no danger, allowing the flight to proceed as planned, he said in a statement here.

Following this, thorough security checks were conducted by the Airport Security Group (ASG-CISF), airline security personnel, and inline baggage screening systems.

Investigations revealed the call was made by Suhaib (29), a native of Kondotty in Malappuram district, who was scheduled to travel to London on the AI 149 flight. Suhaib, along with his wife and daughter, was intercepted by ASG at Cochin Airport’s international departure terminal during check-in.”He has since been handed over to the police for further questioning and legal action,”











