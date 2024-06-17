Longines Expands CONQUEST Collection with New Models for Everyday Elegance

The CONQUEST collection is being expanded with new models that combine sporty elegance with robustness for everyday use. Available in a range of sizes, colours and materials, these timepieces effortlessly adapt to any occasion. To experience the magic of the now, the new CONQUEST are powered by exclusive Longines self-winding mechanical movements equipped with a silicon balance-spring and new components made of non-magnetic material. Longines Ambassadors of Elegance Zhao Liying, Suzy, and Barbara Palvin perfectly embody the elegance and versatility of the CONQUEST line in a dynamic new campaign being launched this summer: “A Life in a Day“. New Models by CONQUEST

Elegance isnt reserved for special occasions. The ultimate every day watch, CONQUEST says, it loud and clear. An evocation of daring and of creative spirit, the collection was the first Longines watch line to have its name protected, in 1954, by the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI). Over time, the CONQUEST line has evolved in terms of design and technology, while remaining true to its original spirit, a blend of boldness, timelessness and sporty elegance. Unveiled in 2023, the new generation of CONQUEST watches is being extended this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the collection, with exclusive new models for women and men. The new timepieces come in a wide choice of colours, materials and sizes: 30 mm, 34 mm and 38 mm for the three-hand versions and 42 mm for the chronographs. The new 2024 models come in a stainless steel or bi-material case with alternating polished and satin-finished surfaces, water-resistant up to 10 bar (100 m) and with a transparent screw-on case back. All these timepieces are powered by exclusive Longines self-winding mechanical movements equipped with a silicon balance-spring and new components made of non-magnetic material. The result: resistance to magnetic fields that exceeds the ISO 764 standard by a multiple of ten. Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 The every day watch The heroines of the new Longines campaign featuring its Ambassadors of Elegance Zhao Liying, Suzy, and Barbara Palvin, the 34 mm three-hand versions feature a green, pink or blue dial. Day or night, in trainers or heels, these models are suitable for any setting or activity. Elegant and understated, the dial has external snailing that makes the colour more vibrant and intense. It features eleven applied silvered hour markers and a date aperture at 6 oclock. The hour markers at 3, 9 and 12 oclock, coated with Super-LumiNova, like the polished rhodium-plated hour and minute hands, offer optimum legibility both day and night. The 34 mm version is also available in a number of other colours, with a steel case, diamond-set or not, or a bi-material case, with a rose gold cap on the bezel and a rose gold crown. Comfortable and versatile, these watches come with stainless steel bracelets with triple safety folding clasp, or a choice of coloured rubber straps with hourglass motifs and double safety folding clasp with micro-adjustment. New 30 mm and 38 mm sizes To fit all wrists, the CONQUEST three-hand model is also available with new 30 mm and 38 mm steel or diamond-set steel cases. The 30 mm variant is available with silver sunray dial and gilt indexes, as well as with blue or green sunray dials or in white mother-of-pearl with diamonds as hour markers. The 38 mm dial comes in silver, green, blue, black or champagne sunray. The chronograph model sports new colours

The 42 mm chronograph version has also been extended with the launch of new variations of silvered matt dials. The sub-second dial at 3 oclock and the counters at 6 and 9 oclock, in blue or green, are matched to the ceramic tachymetric bezel. These models, as well as the champagne-coloured version launched in 2023, are offered on new blue, green or black rubber straps with hourglass motifs to match the dial. These chronographs are also available with a stainless steel bracelet.

CONQUEST: 70 years of innovation and elegance

CONQUEST ref. 9001. 35 mm diameter case. Self-winding mechanical movement, Longines calibre 19AS. Champlev enamel medallion inlaid in the case back. The first collection of Longines watches with a protected name.

CONQUEST ref. 9028. 35 mm diameter case. Self-winding mechanical movement, Longines calibre 292. Power reserve indication displayed for the first time at the centre of the dial on rotating discs. The model was revamped in 2024 under the name CONQUEST Heritage Central Power Reserve.

CONQUEST ref. 1543. 37 mm diameter case. Self-winding mechanical movement, Longines calibre 30CH, with flyback function. Water-resistant case with screwed-on case back. This model is one of the first chronographs in the CONQUEST collection.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, the CONQUEST collection is being expanded with new models that combine sporty elegance with robustness for everyday use. Available in a range of sizes, colours and materials, these timepieces are powered by exclusive Longines mechanical movements equipped with a silicon balance-spring and new components made of non-magnetic material.

New Longines Campaign: A Life in a Day

Longines is launching a new campaign in 2024 featuring its Ambassadors of Elegance Zhao Liying, Suzy, and Barbara Palvin. Shot in Shanghai, Seoul and Budapest, the campaign follows the three stars in their everyday adventures, accompanied by the CONQUEST three-hand model in 34 mm. Active, elegant and bold, these three modern young women celebrate, each in her own way, the timeless spirit of this iconic collection.

Zhao Liying

A highly talented Chinese actress, Zhao Liying has an impressive list of successes to her name. She has won numerous awards in her home country. Discovered in 2006, she has played numerous roles in a number of very popular television series. She went on to make her mark on the silver screen. Appearing on many magazine covers, she has also become a fashion icon.

“My CONQUEST isnt just a watch, its an expression of everyday elegance and confidence.“

Suzy

A South Korean actress and singer, Suzy began her career in 2010. She has won numerous awards in both these artistic fields and is a veritable icon throughout Asia and the world. Her philanthropic activities in support of causes close to her heart include helping flood victims, low-income families and people with incurable illnesses.

“I realise that, for my happiness, it is important to have my own time and to follow my own routine.“

Barbara Palvin

Born in Budapest, Hungary, Barbara Palvin has been modelling for the worlds most famous designers since 2010. She has graced the front pages of numerous prestigious fashion magazines and won some of the most coveted awards in her profession, including the Fashion Awards on two occasions. Recently, the supermodel has also played a number of film roles. She is also known for her charitable work helping to improve access to drinking water around the world.

“Who says elegance cant be fun“

About our movements

Backed by centuries of watchmaking expertise, Longines has pioneered many technical advances and still displays an unfailing will to innovate. Its constant pursuit of excellence has led Longines to equip all its automatic timepieces with cutting-edge movements whose features include a silicon balance-spring. Silicon is not only lightweight and corrosion-resistant, but also unaffected by normal temperature fluctuations and magnetic fields. Its unique properties boost the watch’s precision and longevity and allow Longines to guarantee these models for 5 years.

About Longines

Longines has been based in Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance. With many years of experience as a timekeeper for world championships in sport and as a partner of international sporting federations, Longines has forged solid and lasting links with the world of sport over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the world’s leading manufacturer of horological products. The brand with the winged hourglass as its emblem has outlets in over 150 countries.