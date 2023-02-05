Home

Internship Alert: Looking For UI/UX Design Jobs? Last Date, Application Link, Monthly Stipend Here

Internship Offers: In this article, we have compiled a list of UI/UX Design internships. Check important dates, the official website, the intern’s roles and responsibilities, and other details here.



Internship Offers: An internship is a professional learning opportunity that provides meaningful, practical work related to a student’s field of study or career interest. An internship allows a student to explore and develop his or her career while learning new skills. It will enable the employer to bring new perspectives, ideas, and energy into the workplace. Many college students look forward to applying for internships because they believe it will boost their confidence and prepare them for job interviews.

UI/UX design can be an excellent career choice because it offers numerous opportunities all over the world as well as a competitive salary. The job of a UI/UX designer is to create user-friendly interfaces (software to navigate) that allow users to understand how to use complex technical products. Those with a keen visual sense and a strong creative impulse are ideal candidates for UI/UX design jobs.

UI/UX DESIGN WORK FROM HOME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT WIXTRENDS

This is a two-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 17, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to develop and conceptualize a comprehensive UI/UX design strategy for the companies. They need to collaborate with product managers, developers, and stakeholders to refine designs and ensure they are feasible to implement. They need to communicate with clients to understand their business goals and objectives.

UI/UX DESIGN WORK FROM HOME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT EDUMINATTI

This is a two-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 18, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to work on the following technologies and software including Figma, Sketch, InVision, Visio, HTML, CSS (SCSS), iOS, Android, design systems, and Adobe Creative Suite.

UI/UX DESIGN WORK FROM HOME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT EG ALLIED PRIVATE LIMITED

This is a six-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 2,000 per month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 18, 2023. One of the key respi=onsibilities of a intern is to create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches, and tables).

UI/UX DESIGN WORK FROM HOME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT EMENTOR This is a one-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 1,000 per month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 17, 2023. One of the primary responsibilities of a selected intern is to Redesign the website E-Mentor and create designs for new pages.

UX/UI DESIGN WORK FROM HOME JOB/INTERNSHIP AT THENCE

This is a fourth-months internship. One of the primary responsibilities of the intern is to create user personas document by analyzing user goals, pain points, frustration pain points, Demographics based on user research. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 15,000-25,000 per month. The deadline for submitting applications through Internshala is February 21, 2023



