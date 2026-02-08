Home

Lost your Aadhaar card? Heres how you can download it from secure government app; check step by step process

Aadhar can be downloaded from DigiLocker, a government owned secure online platform. Check step by step process.

Aadhar card update

Aadhar card download: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents you should have in India. Without an active Aadhar card, even basic services like ration card and bank transactions cannot be availed. Therefore, losing an Aadhaar card can be very challenging, especially when it is suddenly needed for an important task. Notably, many people think the only option left in a situation is to search for old photocopies or stand in long lines to get a new one issued. However, readers should note that there’s an easier way. Though DigiLocker, you can download your Aadhar card from a government secured Aadhar card.

With DigiLocker, a digital service by the Government of India, you can re-download your Aadhaar card in just a few minutes. Moreover, as long as your mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar, the process is quick and smooth as no documents and no visits to offices will be required.

Where can you find Aadhar card and other documents?

DigiLocker is a government owned secure online platform where important documents like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and Driving License can be stored digitally.

How to download Aadhar card online?

First, readers need to open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in.

Log in using the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. Enter the OTP sent to your phone. Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Get Documents” section Select Aadhaar.. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number Verify it using another OTP. Download Aadhar

After selecting Aadhaar, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify it using another OTP. Once verification is complete, your Aadhaar card will be added to your DigiLocker account. You can then download it in PDF format anytime you need it. Readers should also note that the same steps apply if you are using a laptop or desktop computer. Therefore, it can said that this simple digital process saves time and effort, making sure your Aadhaar is always available digitally.