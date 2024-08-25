Lotus Rescue Celebrates Janmashtami with “Joy of Giving” for Underprivileged Kids

Lotus Rescue, a committed NGO supporting disadvantaged children,

women, and the transgender community, celebrates this Janmashtami with “Joy of Giving”. This unique

celebration, held to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, aimed to spread awareness

about Krishna Consciousness while bringing joy and happiness to the underprivileged.

Hon’ble Chief Guest Ms. Ruchika Gupta, the founder guardian of Aparajita, inaugurated the event with

her inspiring presence. In the afternoon Maha Raas Das, Respected leader from ISKCON Kolkata,

delivered an enlightening lecture on Krishna Consciousness and led a soulful kirtan, captivating the

audience with spiritual wisdom and devotional music.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Ruplekha Sinharoy, Founder of Lotus Rescue, stated, “The main

objective of this celebration was to make people aware of Krishna Consciousness. It is a way of living and

dealing with the stressors of life. The celebration also aimed to promote the joy of giving and the selfless

act of service without expecting anything in return.” She added that she was eternally grateful to all the

donors who made the celebration possible and helped Lotus Rescue spread joy to so many lives.

The “Joy of Giving” celebration was filled with activities focused on both the spiritual and physical well-

being of the participants. A medical camp, conducted by the National Homeo Laboratory, provided free

health check-ups for more than 200 attendees, ensuring that the less fortunate received essential

medical attention. The celebration was further enriched by the Satyadeo Rama Agarwal Trust, which

organized prasad for more than 3,000 beneficiaries of Lotus Rescue. Additionally, the Rotary Club of

Kolkata Benevolence organized a blood donation camp, contributing to the community’s health needs

and encouraging the noble act of saving lives. The Rotary Club also conducted a drawing competition,

engaging 200 children in a creative and joyful activity.

To further spread happiness among the children, the Lions Club of Kolkata Empowering generously

distributed gifts to more than 200 children, ensuring that each child experienced the joy and excitement

of the festive season. The celebration also featured vibrant dance performances by Srijani Nrtiya Kala

Kendra directed by Partho Pratim Modak, a local dance group, who were given a platform to showcase

their talent and gain recognition within the community.

The Friends Club of Sealdah a local community group played a major role in organizing the celebration,

as Lotus Rescue wanted to involve a youth club to ensure that the legacy of giving and community

service continues into the future.

The “Joy of Giving” Janmashtami Event was a beautiful blend of spirituality, charity, and community

engagement, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.