Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Lotus Root Health Benefits From Weight Loss to Heart Stroke 7 Reasons Why You MUST Consume Kamal Kakdi

Lotus Roots Health Benefits: Lotus roots, sometimes referred to as Kamal Kakri, are a woody, edible root that can reach a length of four feet. Lotus root is a type of aquatic root vegetable that resembles a long squash in shape. Lotus root is an edible vegetable that has a crisp texture and a mildly sweet flavour. Lotus root is very low in calories and free of cholesterol. A special combination of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients found in lotus root is extremely beneficial to our bodies. Potassium, phosphorus, copper, iron, manganese, and manganeses are the minerals and vitamins found in lotus root, along with thiamin, pantothenic acid, zinc, vitamin B6, and vitamin C. Additionally, the lotus root is a significant source of protein and nutritional fibre.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF LOTUS ROOTS

  1. Lotus Root Helps to Aid Weight Loss
  2. Lotus Roots Reduces The Risk of Heart Stroke
  3. Lotus Root Facilitates Digestion
  4. Lotus Root Reduces The Risk of Heart
  5. Lotus Roots Are Good For The Skin
  6. Lotus Root Helps to Regulate Blood Pressure
  7. Lotus Root Brings Down Stress Level

The root can be cleaned and sliced into pieces for cooking after it has been gathered. Intriguing preparation methods include boiling, sauteeing, deep-frying with honey and chilli, and more. Although there are no inherent health risks with lotus root, some people choose to eat it raw, which raises the chance of contracting bacteria or parasites. It is therefore advised to always thoroughly boil lotus roots before consuming them.





