Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Love Jihad Linked To Shraddha Murder Case? Pm Modi To Lead BJP

PM’s election tour is going to be in Gujarat for 3 days from 19th. PM Modi will address eight election rallies in three days. The conspiracy to blow up another bridge in Rajasthan has failed. 3 sacks of explosives have been found in Dungarpur. Watch video

Top 10 News: Shraddha murder case in sow linked with love jihad. Father of Shraddha Walker, a Maharashtra girl who was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab in the national capital, has demanded a death penalty for the accused while also suspecting a “love jihad” angle behind the incident. All political parties have started preparations for the assembly elections to be held in Gujarat. In this sequence, the election campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat is going to start from Saturday 19th November. PM’s election tour is going to be in Gujarat for 3 days from 19th. PM Modi will address eight election rallies in three days. Prime Minister Narendra’s election campaign is going to start from South Gujarat. Take a look at the top 10 news of 16th November. Watch video.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 9:30 AM IST





