Lovely Professional University (LPU) Breaks into the Top 10 Universities in India in THE World University Rankings 2025

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has emerged as a frontrunner in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025, securing the 9th position among all the Top Universities in India. This ranking is amongst all governments (including IITs & NITs) and Private institutions of India.

LPU Chancellor Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal addressing the staff members during an Annual International Conference & Global Summit at LPU campus

This significant leap from the 25th position last year to the top 10 spots is a testament to LPUs dedication to excellence across various domains, including infrastructure, diversity, academics, innovation, research, and entrepreneurship. The universitys global ranking is within the range of 601-800, showcasing a remarkable improvement from the previous year.

Rising through the ranks, LPU has surpassed well-established institutions such as the IITs of Guwahati, Ropar, Gandhinagar, and Mandi, Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU), the University of Delhi, and many NITs.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, said we are extremely proud of this achievement. LPU is looking forward to bridging the educational gaps and entering Indias Top 3 universities in the coming future.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

This ranking assesses universities based on 5 major categories: teaching: the learning environment, research: the volume, income, and reputation of research, research quality: the impact, strength, excellence, and influence of research, international outlook: The staff, students, and research and industry sector: the income and patents.

LPU also secured a position among the top 200 universities globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024. In the category of quality education, LPU has achieved a remarkable global ranking of 19 and is the second-highest ranked university in India alongside both government and private institutions.

Their remarkable achievements in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (2025) reflect its relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to providing a transformative education experience for its students. The university’s commitment to research, innovation, and industry relevance has positioned it as a leading institution in India and on the global stage.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) hosted the Annual International Conference & Global Summit (AICGS) 2024, bringing together delegates from 32 countries and 60+ universities to explore trends in global education. The summit emphasized global citizenship, cross-cultural collaboration, and meaningful partnerships beyond MoUs, reinforcing LPU’s commitment to internationalization, diversity, and student development.