The “Vet Care That’s Easy to Love” campaign brings Lovet’s mission to life through warm, relatable storytelling that celebrates the emotional bond between pets and their parents, while reinforcing Lovet’s commitment to accessible, high-quality veterinary care. Developed in partnership with Mango Creative Co. , the campaign highlights moments of trust, reassurance, and connection that define the Lovet experience.

Lovet also earned recognition for the MyLovet App, a digital platform designed to simplify the veterinary care journey for pet parents. Developed in partnership with DEPT Agency, the app allows users to conveniently schedule and manage appointments, access pet health information, and stay connected with their care team, helping reduce friction and provide ongoing support beyond the hospital visit.

The(NAVC) announced the winners of its 2025 VETTY Awards® program, which honors standout marketing work across the veterinary and animal health space. Veterinary nonprofit and for-profit organizations, as well as agencies from around the world, were invited to submit projects for consideration. Lovet Pet Health Care received two awards this year recognizing its marketing efforts across brand storytelling and digital innovation. The organization earned Gold in the Digital Campaign category for its “” campaign, as well as Bronze in the App category for the“This recognition is especially meaningful as Lovet marked its debut year as a brand in 2025,” said Meghan Cast, Chief Marketing Officer of Lovet Pet Health Care. “Formerly known as AZPetVet, Lovet is built on more than four decades of veterinary care experience and represents a thoughtful evolution of that legacy. The VETTY Awards affirm how we’ve translated that foundation into an accessible, trusted brand and reinforce the momentum behind our continued growth in serving pet parents at every stage of care.” NAVC, the world’s leading provider of veterinary continuing education, introduced the VETTY Awards® competition in 2017 to recognize and reward marketing that helps fuel the rapidly growing animal health industry. Since its inception, the VETTY Awards® has rapidly grown to be a prestigious awards program, pulling entries from around the world and recognizing the best in marketing animal health care products, programs and services. “The VETTY Awards honors the storytellers of animal healthcare,” said NAVC CEO Gene O’Neill. “These talented marketing and communications teams have an innate ability to create content that resonates with both veterinary professionals and consumers. NAVC is proud to celebrate their work and its impact on our industry.” Veterinary industry nonprofit and for-profit organizations and agencies around the globe were invited to submit their projects for consideration during the 2025 awards program. Entrants included agencies and companies in veterinary clinics, pet pharmaceuticals, foods, diagnostic equipment, professional associations, advocacy groups and more. Each entry was rigorously reviewed by a judging panel, comprised of leaders in the creative marketing field, to ensure the highest standards of excellence were maintained. From January 17-21, 2026, Lovet Pet Health Care was among the VETTY Awards® winners recognized at the 43rd annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), which took place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Presented by NAVC, VMX is the world’s largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference. 