The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) announced the winners of its 2025 VETTY Awards® program, which honors standout marketing work across the veterinary and animal health space. Veterinary nonprofit and for-profit organizations, as well as agencies from around the world, were invited to submit projects for consideration. Lovet Pet Health Care received two awards this year recognizing its marketing efforts across brand storytelling and digital innovation. The organization earned Gold in the Digital Campaign category for its “Vet Care That’s Easy to Love” campaign, as well as Bronze in the App category for the MyLovet App.
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) association dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world’s leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world’s largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry’s largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about NAVC’s products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/. SOURCE Lovet Pet Health Care
- The “Vet Care That’s Easy to Love” campaign brings Lovet’s mission to life through warm, relatable storytelling that celebrates the emotional bond between pets and their parents, while reinforcing Lovet’s commitment to accessible, high-quality veterinary care. Developed in partnership with Mango Creative Co., the campaign highlights moments of trust, reassurance, and connection that define the Lovet experience.
- Lovet also earned recognition for the MyLovet App, a digital platform designed to simplify the veterinary care journey for pet parents. Developed in partnership with DEPT Agency, the app allows users to conveniently schedule and manage appointments, access pet health information, and stay connected with their care team, helping reduce friction and provide ongoing support beyond the hospital visit.
