BASTROP, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Low Cost Pet Vax is announcing an affordable pet vaccination clinic event in Bastrop on Sunday, February 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will take place at Hay Elotes, located at 900 State Hwy 95 #103, Bastrop, TX 78602. The clinic will offer rabies vaccinations for $10. No appointment is required; services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.What Pet Owners Need to Know:
- Rabies Vaccinations are available at only $10.00
- No added exam fees or hidden charges
- Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointment is necessary.
- Staff is fluent in both Spanish and English to assist clients.
Abigail Fausak
Head of Marketing
682-262-0134
[email protected] SOURCE Low Cost Pet Vax
