LPG Cylinder Prices Cut By Rs 69.50; Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Other Metro Cities

LPG Cylinder Price Cut: The prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been cut by Rs 69.50, effective immediately from June 1. The decision was taken by oil marketing companies responsible for the price management of LPG gas. After the decision, the retail price of the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital stood at Rs 1,676, news agency ANI reported.

LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Revised Prices In Major Cities

The revised price of commercial cylinders in Mumbai is set at Rs 1,629. In Chennai, the price stands at Rs 1,841.50, in Kolkata the revised price stands at 1,789.50 after the price cut.

LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Previous Deductions

Following the proclamation made on the 1st of March by the Oil Marketing Companies, we’ve noticed a recent shift in cylinder prices. A productive reduction of Rs 19 was made on the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders. This downward shift in prices definitely favours businesses that grapple with high operating costs amidst economic troubles. Through April, the 19 kg commercial cylinders and 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders experienced an even further price slash of Rs 30.50 and Rs 7.50 each.

LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Change In Lpg Gas Prices

Notably, the oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the prices of cooking gas on the 1st of every month.

Shifts in worldwide oil prices, tweaks in tax laws, and evolving trends of supply and demand are apparently steering the recent decrease in prices.

LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Government Schemes

To promote the use of LPG cylinders in home kitchens, the government has tossed out several plans, including the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, allowing certain households to enjoy subsidies.