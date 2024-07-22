Home

LPG Cylinders Price Was Reduced By Rs 200, Petrol & Diesel by Rs 2 per litre, Economic Survey Speaks Over Fuel Prices

Economic Survey 2023-2024 tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which addressed an issue of inflation in Gas cylinder, petrol diesel prices.

The Economic Survey stated that the global energy price index experienced a sharp decline in FY24. At the same time, the Central Government cuts prices for LPG, petrol, and diesel. As a result, retail fuel inflation stays low in FY24. The survey provided in details about the govt’s efforts to reduce fuel prices.

Economic Survey On LPG Cylinders Price

In August 2023, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 200 per cylinder across all markets in India. Since then, LPG inflation has been in the deflationary zone, starting from September 2023.

Economic Survey On Petrol Diesel Price

Survey added that, in March 2024, the Central Government lowered the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. As a result of that, retail inflation in petrol and diesel used in vehicles also moved to the deflationary zone in March 2024.











