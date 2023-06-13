LPL 2023: Suresh Raina among list of international cricketers in Sri Lanka Premier League auctions

Suresh Raina has been included in the roster of players set to go under the hammer during the forthcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction, PTI reported. The auction is scheduled to take place in Colombo on June 14, with the tournament itself commencing on July 31.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)