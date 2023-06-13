Menu
LPL 2023: Suresh Raina among list of international cricketers in Sri Lanka Premier League auctions

By: admin

Date:


Suresh Raina has been included in the roster of players set to go under the hammer during the forthcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction, PTI reported. The auction is scheduled to take place in Colombo on June 14, with the tournament itself commencing on July 31.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board recently released a comprehensive list featuring both international and domestic cricketers who will be available for bidding in this highly anticipated five-team event.

Raina, a formidable top-order batsman known for his aggressive stroke play, has been a mainstay in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inaugural season in 2008. Throughout his illustrious IPL career, Raina has amassed a staggering 5,500 runs in 205 matches, leaving an indelible mark on the league’s history. Notably, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star also boasts an unbeaten century to his name.

Having plied his trade primarily for CSK and briefly for the Gujarat Lions (GT), Raina has showcased his exceptional batting skills on the grandest stage of Indian cricket. In domestic tournaments, he has represented Uttar Pradesh with distinction.

It is worth noting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stipulates that players must formally retire from all forms of domestic cricket in order to participate in franchise leagues abroad. In adherence to this regulation, Raina will be eligible to take part in the LPL 2023 auction.

In addition to Raina, other notable players who have chosen to retire from domestic cricket and pursue opportunities in foreign leagues include former India Under-19 cricketer Unmukt Chand and Harmeet Singh, both of whom have ventured to the United States. Chand has already showcased his talents in the Big Bash League.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 07:30 AM IST



