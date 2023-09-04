L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Wins “Best CSR Initiative” Award from Banking Frontiers

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) has been conferred with the award for “Best CSR Initiative” under Corporate Group category in the 3rd edition of DNA Awards organised by Banking Frontiers as well as “Best Company in Sustainable CSR – NBFC“at the NBFC Leadership Awards 2023 under the NBFC and Fintech category by Krypton Business Media.

(From Left to Right) The Best CSR Initiative Award and the Award for Best Company in Sustainable CSR received by LTFH

LTFH won the two prestigious awards for its flagship ‘Digital Sakhi‘ CSR initiative. The Digital Sakhi programme equips rural women with the skills and knowledge to impart Digital Financial Literacy (DFL) training to households in their communities and nurture an ecosystem of digital financial transactions.

The programme focuses on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 – Gender Equality wherein women are identified from rural communities and trained extensively on DFL, leadership and technology. These women are called “Digital Sakhis“. Each Sakhi is equipped with a mobile tablet with preloaded DFL modules. The programme also nurtures women entrepreneurs from the communities, providing them with upskilling and enterprise development trainings to help them build their businesses and enhance their livelihoods.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, LTFH said, “We are grateful that the industry is acknowledging our efforts towards uplifting communities through digital and financial inclusion initiatives. These awards are testament to the hard work that our Digital Sakhis are undertaking every day for the past six years since the inception of this programme. Our Digital Sakhis have been successful in upskilling over 11,000 women entrepreneurs and empowered over 11 lakh beneficiaries in the last fiscal across the country through the DFL programme. As we move ahead, we continue to facilitate access to the benefits of social entitlement and other government schemes to the community members and thus furthers the ‘Digital India‘ movement.“

The Digital Sakhi programme have been implemented in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Notably, since its inception in 2017, the programme has created a cadre of 1,770 Digital Sakhis.

About L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH)

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) (www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its subsidiary L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) under the L&T Finance brand. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has been rated AAA – the highest credit rating for NBFCs – by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The company has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project – “Digital Sakhi” which is focused on women empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the ‘right businesses’ has helped the company become one of the leading financiers in key retail products. The company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally-enabled retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the company’s strategic roadmap – Lakshya 2026. The company has over 2.1 crore customer database, and this database is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell as well as identify new customers.

