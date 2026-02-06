Breakthrough Phase 2 Trial Results Show Promise for Patients Ineligible for Standard Reperfusion Therapies

Data Presented at International Stroke Conference

Data Show That LT3001 Delivers Meaningful Functional Improvements in Patients Suffering from Disabling Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS)

TAIPEI

Feb. 6, 2026

Most remarkably, LT3001 showed improvement in functional outcomes in LAA and mismatch-positive populations. In Study 202, LAA patients (n=169) showed an 11% improvement in mRS 0–2 and a 9% gain in mRS 0–1. Study 205 validated these signals via imaging assisted selection, with mismatch-positive patients achieving a 10% absolute improvement in mRS 0–2. These clinical advances could restore independence to thousands of patients annually.