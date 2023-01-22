Lucknow Airport To Ban Commercial Night Flight Operations For 4 Months From Feb 23; Here
During this period, the Lucknow airport will undertake expansion and upgradation work of its existing runway (airside) to prepare for future challenges with the rise in number of passenger and cargo flow.
Lucknow: The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will not undertake night flight operations for four months from February 23 to July 11. According to airport authority, there will be no flight operations between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. during this period.
An airport spokesperson said, “During the four-month period, the airport will be undertaking various construction activities to upgrade the infrastructure on the airside which includes introduction of three new link taxiways, new ground lights for aircraft operations, runway end safety area made of sand and aircraft turn pad expansion.”
“We have informed the airlines about non-availability of the runway for 8.5 hours for them to facilitate the passengers accordingly,” he added.
The airport received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to enhance the passenger handling capacity up to 39 million per annum from existing 4.5 million, and cargo handling capacity up to 0.25 million tonne per annum.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 6:52 AM IST
Updated Date: January 22, 2023 6:52 AM IST
