Lucknow Building Collapse: 12 Rescued, 5 Still Stuck Under Debris; Search Ops Underway
Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 25: Five people are still stuck under the debris of a residential building which collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Deputy General of Police DS Chauhan informed. Talking to the media, the DGP said, “Five people are still stuck under the debris and proper oxygen is being supplied to them. They are in the same room. We are in contact with two people. Nobody has been arrested yet, a proper investigation will be done.” “They are in the same room. We are in contact with two people. Nobody has been arrested yet, a proper investigation will be done,” he added. Meanwhile, around a dozen people who were trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow’s Hazratganj on Tuesday have been rescued. The police are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway.
-
7:44 AM IST
Chris Hipkins sworn in as new Prime Minister of New Zealand
-
7:23 AM IST
Lucknow building collapse | Uttar Pradesh: So far 14 people have been rescued after a residential building collapsed yesterday on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow.
Published Date: January 25, 2023 6:58 AM IST
Updated Date: January 25, 2023 7:04 AM IST
