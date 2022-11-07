Lucknow Reports 42 Fresh Dengue Cases In 24 Hours City Sees Steady Rise In Number

As health teams inspected 2,547 houses in the Uttar Pradesh capital to prevent mosquito breeding, Lucknow has reported 42 new dengue cases in the past 24 hours.

Lucknow Reports 42 Fresh Dengue Cases In 24 Hours, Steady Rise In Number

Lucknow: As health teams inspected 2,547 houses in the Uttar Pradesh capital to prevent mosquito breeding, Lucknow has reported 42 new dengue cases in the past 24 hours. These new cases have been reported from Indira Nagar (4), Aishbagh (4), Chandarnagar (4), NK Road (5), Chinhat (4), Tudiyaganj (4), and Malihabad (3). Lucknow has been reporting a steady number of dengue cases lately as the city witnessed 40 cases on November 5 and 3, and 39 on November 4.

Also, the health teams issued notices to seven houses where mosquito larvae or stagnated water was spotted. Experts said though there may not be a rising trend in the new dengue cases, but the threat remained.

“If you have dengue, avoid getting further mosquito bites. The virus may be circulating in the blood during this time, and therefore you may transmit the virus to new uninfected mosquitoes, who may, in turn, infect others,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate took stock of the facilities provided to patients at the Civil Hospital. Dr RP Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, briefed the district magistrate about the facilities, medicine stocks, and beds reserved for dengue patients.

Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob has formed three-level teams to effectively stop the spread of dengue and other communicable diseases in the state capital.

Officials of the health department and municipal corporation will work together to prevent the diseases from spreading.

The first-level team, which comprises additional commissioner (Lucknow division), municipal commissioner, chief medical officer, and city health officer, will supervise all the works done for the prevention of vector-borne diseases in the city.

The second-level team has additional chief medical officer, additional municipal commissioner, and doctors of Urban CHC. Each of them will oversee two zones under the municipal corporation.

The second team will cooperate with and supervise the third-tier team, in which eight groups of sanitation officers, malaria inspectors, and PHC doctors from their respective zones will work.

Also, all sanitation inspectors, safai inspectors, safai nayaks, safai karamcharis and asha bahus are being roped in.



