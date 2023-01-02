In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, school timings for Class 1 to Class 8 have been changed amid coldwave conditions.

Lucknow School Timings Revised Amid Coldwave; Classes To Now Begin From 10 Am | Details Here (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Even as coldwave gripped north India, several states have adjusted school schedules according to the chilly weather. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, school timings have been changed as temperature continued to drop in the city. All schools in Lucknow will function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8, as per a district magistrate order.

“On the order of the district magistrate, all recognised schools are to open from 10 am till 2 pm for class 1 to class 8 in view of the cold wave in the state, from January 2 to January 10,” the official notice issued on January 1 under the Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Department read.

On Sunday, the Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) issued an order extending holidays for students of classes 1 to 12 of all recognized schools in the district till January 4 in view of the severe cold wave and excessive fog. “Strict compliance with the said order should be ensured,” DM Anuj Singh stated.

The order was immediately made available to all schools in the Sitapur district through WhatsApp so parents could be informed on time. The Gorakhpur DM also on Sunday directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of the cold. The weather department has predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar till Thursday.

Earlier, the Punjab government extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023 in the state. Schools timings in the state have also been changed, which will function from 10 am till January 21, 2023, due to the foggy weather.



