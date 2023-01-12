Lucknow Schools Go Online Amid Harsh Weather Conditions Primary Classes Suspended Till January 14 Deets Here

Home

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Schools Go Online Amid Harsh Weather Conditions, Classes up to VIII to Remain Suspended Till Jan 14. Read DM’s Order Here

Lucknow Schools Closed: For students up to class 8, there will be a holiday till January 14, 2023.Read DM’s latest advisory here.

Directorate of Education, Govt of Delhi suspends remedial classes during winter break/vacation for students of classes 9 & 12 in all govt schools.

Lucknow Schools Closed: In the wake of harsh weather conditions, schools in Lucknow have been directed to remain shut till January 14. However, for students in classes 9 to 12, schools have been ordered to conduct online classes. Earlier several other states and cities such as Noida, Greater Noidfa, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, Gurugram, Agra and Punjab have shut schools and changed timings to safeguard students from the harsh cold wave.

LUCKNOW SCHOOLS TO REMAIN SHUT TILL JAN 14: READ DM’s ORDER

“For students up to class 8, there will be a holiday till January 14, 2023. For the students of Class 9 to 12 who do not have Pre Board/Practical exams, the classes will be conducted online instead of calling them to school. If there is no online arrangement, the holiday will be given to such students of Class 9 to 12″, an order issued by Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow read.

INSTALL HEATERS IN EVERY CLASS

Moreover, schools have been asked to place heaters in every class, if there are practical or pre-board exams going on. In addition to this, there will be no compulsion on students to wear school uniforms as they have been asked to wear as many warm clothes as possible, in a bid to keep them safe from the cold waves.

Schools have been asked to strictly adhere to the order issued by the district magistrate.



