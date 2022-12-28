Lucknow Schools to Remain Shut Today For Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

The official order has been issued by the Lucknow District government on Wednesday.

All schools under the UP Basic Education Council should comply with the order passed by the district administration.

Lucknow School Closing News Today: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that Lucknow Schools will remain closed on December 29, 2022 on account of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

“Schools in Lucknow will remain closed tomorrow on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji,” the official order stated.

Earlier, the Lucknow district administration decided to change the school timings of students due to the cold wave. The school timings were changed till December 31, 2022. As per the official notice issued on December 21, 2022, the school timings were changed to 10 AM to 3 PM.

Earlier in the day, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has ordered the suspension of physical classes till January 1 for students up to Class 8 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida in view of cold weather.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

“According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order,” Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.



